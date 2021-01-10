2021 January 10 16:08

Diana Shipping Inc. announces amendment to Equity Incentive Plan

Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that it has amended and restated its 2014 Equity Incentive Plan (the “Plan”) to increase the number of common shares available for issuance under the Plan by 20 million shares. All other material provisions of the Plan remain unchanged.



About the Company



Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.