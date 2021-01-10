2021 January 10 14:27

CMA CGM updates BAF on Algeria and Tunisia Roro services

Following bunker prices evolution since the last surcharge adjustment, CMA CGM SSL Intra Europe will update its BAF as follows on its Roro South services connecting France with Algeria & Tunisia (import & export):



Effective February 1st, 2021:

(*) Public works vehicles on tyres, on caterpillars, commercial vehicles, trucks, tractors & cattle trucks