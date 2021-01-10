2021 January 10 11:02

BlueWater Reporting releases its Q4 2020 World Liner Supply Report

BlueWater Reporting has issued its Q4 2020 World Liner Supply (WLS) Report this week. The quarterly report, consisting completely of liner shipping data, is designed to help ocean carriers, non-vessel-operating common carriers, freight forwarders, shippers, ports and analysts monitor trends across the liner shipping industry.



The report includes information on estimated weekly allocated TEUs on 30 individual trade lanes between Europe, Asia, North America and South America, as well as changes from the prior quarter.



A breakdown of specific liner services offered on these individual trades, as well as information on each vessel operating on these trades is included in the report. Additionally, the report features alliance market share data for the major east-west trades in which they operate on.



The Q4 2020 WLS Report revealed that weekly allocated container capacity on most of the busiest trades increased from the prior quarter, spurred by strong consumer demand. However, alliances collectively lost market share on some of the top trades, namely the Asia to West Coast North America and North Europe to North America lanes.



About BlueWater Reporting



BlueWater Reporting, an established research and analysis company based in Jacksonville, Fla., has an extensive database that offers various apps for users to track ocean liner operations. The apps each offer different types of data, ranging from the number of shipping services and carriers offering container vessel capacity on a given trade lane, blanked container vessel sailings on a specific trade lane, transit time data for container services and other liner services, and more! BlueWater Reporting also has an analytics department that provides in-depth reports, commentaries and charts on trends in the logistics industry.