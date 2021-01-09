2021 January 9 16:04

New hard-working Havyard vessel for the salmon farming industry

Norsk Fisketransport AS has taken delivery of a new Havyard wellboat that offers greater salmon capacity, enhanced fish welfare and a greener propulsion system, Havyard said in a press release.



The ‘Havtrans’ series sets the standard for medium-sized wellboats in the industry. ‘Havtrans’ was further refined through ‘Namsos’ and ‘Steigen’, and the sister ship ‘Reisa’ will now serve as a new, useful tool for handling and transporting salmon. Four Havyard ships have been delivered so far, and two more are scheduled for delivery from Havyard New Ship Technology to Norsk Fisketransport AS (NFT) later this year.



‘Reisa’ has a circular tank capacity of 3,250 cubic metres. Kjetil Myren, the designer with responsibility for the wellboat segment at Havyard Design & Solutions, says that circular tanks enable the vessel to transport larger quantities of fish while ensuring calmer conditions and higher survival rates, thereby enhancing fish welfare.



‘The special hull design makes the “Havtrans” vessels move smoothly through the water, reducing both emissions and fuel expenses.’



‘Reisa’ is currently designed with extensive capacity for closed transport and infection protection with a dual delousing system that includes freshwater treatment and a flushing system.



Masterpiece

Tore Bø, project manager at the Leirvik yard, has been involved in all the ships in the ‘Havtrans’ series. He says that fitting out ‘Reisa’ was the easiest project of them all, despite challenges relating to the coronavirus and the fact that they have taken greater control and ownership of more of the equipment on board. Bø describes the work performed by the project organisation and the production in Leirvik as a masterpiece.



"The project organisation and the production in Leirvik have pulled off a masterpiece. This goes to show that the workers at the yard in Leirvik are highly capable shipbuilders."



The boat was nonetheless a few months’ delayed due to delayed delivery from the hull yard in Turkey and coronavirus challenges at the yard in Norway.



"The workers at Leirvik made a tremendous effort and fitted out the vessel much quicker than we feared. In addition, the cooperation with Norsk Fisketransport has been good throughout the process, and we are now pleased to be able to deliver such a robust, modern piece of hard-working machinery to NFT and the aquaculture industry."



The next boat in the ‘Havtrans’ series is scheduled for delivery in early summer, while the third will be completed this autumn.



Havyard collaboration

Norwegian Electric Systems has delivered the bridge solution and the automation and electrical power systems on board. Norwegian Greentech has delivered the ballast water treatment system, while Havyard Design & Solutions designed the boat and New Havyard Ship Technology fitted it out.