2021 January 10 13:47

USCG, partner agencies end search for man near Bear Cut

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) and partner agencies have ended their search efforts for a 33-year-old male, near Bear Cut, Key Biscayne.



Florida Fish and Wildlife reported that divers located human remains near the incident site.



Coast Guard Sector Miami watchstanders received a report at approximately 7:30 p.m., Monday, of a collision between two vessels with one person in the water near Bear Cut.



The Coast Guard searched approximately three days, covering 1,200 square miles, roughly the size of Rhode Island.



“Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends who lost their loved one,” said Capt Jo-Ann F. Burdian, Commander Coast Guard Sector Miami. “The Coast Guard and our partner agencies who participated in this search truly hoped for a different outcome to this tragic situation.”



The Coast Guard, alongside FWC, is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident because a credentialed mariner was involved.