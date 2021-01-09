2021 January 9 12:37

HII starts fabrication of destroyer Jeremiah Denton

After first 100 tons of steel have been cut Ingalls Shipbuilding division (a Huntington Ingalls Industries’ division) commences fabrication of the Arleigh Burke-class (DDG 51) destroyer Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129).



Ingalls has delivered 32 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers to the Navy. Other destroyers currently under construction include Frank E. Peterson Jr. (DDG 121), Lenah H. Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123), Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) and Ted Stevens (DDG 128).