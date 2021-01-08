  The version for the print

  • 2021 January 8 09:17

    Launch of the ferry link between Rosslare, Republic of Ireland and Dunkerque, France

    On leaving Rosslare Europort (Republic of Ireland) for Dunkerque on 2 January 2021, the "Optima Seaways" officially launched the new Ireland-France freight ferry line by DFDS SEAWAYS. This specific route allows exporters and freight forwarders to keep their transport within the European Union and to avoid the customs formalities that apply to transport passing through the British landbridge.

    On 2 January at 14:00, the ferry "Optima Seaways" left the Irish port of Rosslare for Dunkerque with more than 120 trucks, unaccompanied trailers and drivers on board. The departure officially launched the new DFDS route between Rosslare in Ireland and Dunkerque.

    The route provides exporters and transport companies with a direct, paperless journey for trucks between the Republic of Ireland and other countries of the European Union, implying lower costs, less waiting time as well as the possibility of avoiding the customs procedures which now apply to transport via the British "landbridge".

    The route will be served by three ferries with a capacity of up to 120 trucks and trailers. Drivers will be comfortably accommodated in their own secure COVID-19 cabins during the crossing. The two chartered vessels "Visby" and "Kerry", as well as the "Optima Seaways" owned by DFDS, will sail according to a fixed schedule of six weekly departures from each port. The sailing time will be a little less than 24 hours.

    “In addition to offering an alternative to the 'landbridge' for Irish industry, Dunkerque represents a key strategic location, with easy access to the Paris region, close to the Franco-Belgian border as well as to the Netherlands and to Germany. We are extremely pleased with the keen interest shown by customers on both shores, with departure bookings already full. We should also like to express our warm thanks to Rosslare Europort and the Port of Dunkerque for their excellent cooperation and support which helped us get ready for the operation in an extremely short time,” explained Aidan Coffey, Service Director.

    “I am delighted that the Port of Dunkerque is starting 2021 by welcoming this new service which will undoubtedly meet the expectations of all those involved in transport between the Republic of Ireland and the countries of the European Union. This particularly innovative line offers efficient timing and daily frequency. I warmly thank our partner DFDS for the confidence placed in Dunkerque-Port over all these years,” commented Daniel Deschodt, acting Chair of Dunkerque-Port.

    The first port call took place in Dunkerque at 15:00 on Sunday 3 January 2021.

Launch of the ferry link between Rosslare, Republic of Ireland and Dunkerque, France

