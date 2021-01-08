-
2021 January 8 14:31
CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from North Europe to the USA, Canada and Mexico
CMA CGM Group says it will implement the following Peak Season Surcharge:
Origin: From North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic
Destination: To the USA, Canada & Mexico East Coast
Cargo: Dry, OOG, Breakbulk & Reefers
Amount: USD 200 per TEU
Application: From February 3rd, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice
