2021 January 8 14:31

CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from North Europe to the USA, Canada and Mexico

CMA CGM Group says it will implement the following Peak Season Surcharge:



Origin: From North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic

Destination: To the USA, Canada & Mexico East Coast

Cargo: Dry, OOG, Breakbulk & Reefers

Amount: USD 200 per TEU

Application: From February 3rd, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice