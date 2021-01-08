  The version for the print

  • 2021 January 8 14:31

    CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from North Europe to the USA, Canada and Mexico

    CMA CGM Group says it will implement the following Peak Season Surcharge:

    Origin: From North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic
    Destination: To the USA, Canada & Mexico East Coast
    Cargo: Dry, OOG, Breakbulk & Reefers
    Amount: USD 200 per TEU
    Application: From February 3rd, 2021 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice

Другие новости по темам: surcharge, CMA CGM  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 January 8

15:41 The Ship Operations Cooperative Program has released BWMS User Guide
14:31 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from North Europe to the USA, Canada and Mexico
13:17 Wallenius Wilhelmsen returns ships from lay-up
12:14 USCG icebreaker arrives in Dutch Harbor, Alaska, for first visit since 2013
11:48 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 08, 2021
11:42 Holland America Line extends pause in cruise operations
11:07 Boskalis consortium Rinkoniên is awarded major subproject in Antwerp’s Oosterweel link
10:41 CMA CGM to implement PSS for cargo from the Mediterranean to the USEC, US Gulf, Canada East Coast & Mexico East Coast
09:17 Launch of the ferry link between Rosslare, Republic of Ireland and Dunkerque, France

2021 January 7

16:32 Bunker Outlook as of Jan 07, 2020
15:22 Crowley forms new Energy Division
14:17 DEME participates in the construction of the Oosterweel right bank project
13:06 Boskalis acquires all the shares of Rever Offshore
11:13 Teledyne announces improved preliminary Q4 and full 2020 year results
10:47 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 07, 2021

2021 January 6

15:21 CMA CGM to implement PSS for reefer cargo from Ecuador to all destinations
14:19 New managing director at the shipyard in Leirvik
13:21 Teledyne to acquire FLIR
12:17 IOMSR appoints China representative
11:31 MPA's response to COVID-19 cases connected to NewOcean 6 bunker tanker
11:12 Damen Shiprepair & Conversion carries out maintenance and repair to seven CMA CGM vessels
11:03 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 06, 2021
10:49 Boskalis update share buyback

2021 January 5

17:39 Old tug sinks two miles south of Yabucoa Harbor, Puetro Rico, oil spill reported
16:54 A man drowns while attempting to rescue 2 children in California, USCG says
15:32 NAKILAT expands its fleet of gas carriers with new DSME built LNGC Global Star
14:16 MetOcean secures SaR buoy contract by USCG
13:41 ClassNK releases Guideline for Survey and Facilities/Equipment of LNG Bunkering Ships
12:01 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, January 05 2021
11:13 BPA: Port growth back on the agenda for 2021

2021 January 4

17:31 Contract awarded to Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors to build two new oceanographic ships for NOAA
16:05 Maersk takes steps to address US export and trucker logistics issues
15:18 BW Offshore announces contract extension for ABO FPSO
14:03 EPA issues rivers and streams assessment, seeks comment on modernizing survey methods
13:57 GMS and banks agreed on extension of deadlines
13:54 Seadrill announces forbearance agreement
13:08 NOAA and USAID join forces to help nations combat illegal fishing practices
12:43 Body of overdue kayaker recovered near Hampton Bays, N.Y.
11:51 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 4, 2021
11:29 Stena Line’s ferry Stena Embla calls at the port of Belfast

2021 January 3

15:16 Coast Guard assists 3 people from vessel taking on water
14:37 MPA and partners on measures taken to safeguard health and safety of shore-based personnel in maritime sector
13:12 Marine Safety Center issues BWMS type approval certificate to Alfa Laval Tumba AB
12:21 Coast Guard medevacs man near Dutch Harbor, Alaska
11:08 Port of Rotterdam, Deltalinqs, VRC agree on port tariffs moderatate increase

2021 January 2

14:18 Saltchuk Marine to expand ship assist operations
12:11 Alfa Laval wins SEK 75 million wastewater treatment order in Singapore
11:29 Interlake secures two Great Lakes vessels in asset acquisition
10:55 Brexit: what to expect in the port of Rotterdam?

2021 January 1

14:18 USCG responds to major marine casualty near Puerto Rico
13:48 Bollinger Shipyards to build four additional FRCs for Coast Guard
12:43 Boskalis update share buyback
11:32 CMA CGM to apply equipment imbalance charge - reefer cargo from Nouadhibou, Mauritania

2020 December 31

14:47 Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines reflects on ‘the best of 2020’ as it prepares to welcome back guests in 2021
13:28 USCG Cutter Polar Star reaches record-breaking winter Arctic latitude
12:39 Thialf сompletes removal of Sable Project offshore facilities
11:23 Fincantieri strengthens its presence in the infrastructure sector with the acquisition of INSO and SOF
10:43 Aberdeen's South Harbour expansion nearing completion towards opening in 2021

2020 December 30

18:16 Konecranes signs Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) commitment to mitigate climate change
17:19 BRIX Marine delivers new luxury water taxi