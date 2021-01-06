2021 January 6 11:12

Damen Shiprepair & Conversion carries out maintenance and repair to seven CMA CGM vessels

Damen Shiprepair and Conversion (DSC) has recently carried out a series of works on seven vessels owned by CMA CGM, a world leader in shipping and logistics. The projects took place between June and December last year at DAMEN Shiprepair Amsterdam (DSAm) in the Netherlands and DAMEN Shiprepair Dunkerque (DSDu) in France. The last vessel is scheduled to leave DSDu later this month.



In a continuous operation running between June and August, DSAm performed back-to-back maintenance and repair works on CMA CGM Cayenne, CMA CGM Saint Laurent and CMA CGM Marseille – identical 190 metre, 2,100 TEU container sister vessels.



The three ships underwent similar programmes, centred around their five year surveys. Additional works included the vessels being reinforced with 11,000 kilograms of steel welded to the bow section. Each ship had its cargo cranes maintained and five annual load tests were performed. The yard also repainted the vessels.



At DSDu, the vessel Africa Three, Africa Four, Africa Two and Africa One (in that order) arrived for back-to-work programmes between July and December 2020 for maintenance and repair works this time centred on the vessels’ ten year surveys, including offloading all hatch covers, hull painting and cell guide repairs. At the same time, DSDu successfully installed ballast water treatment systems to each vessel.



Damen sales manager Alexandre Richerd said, “On behalf of DAMEN I would like to thank CMA CGM for entrusting our repair yards with these projects. The work has not been without its challenges, particularly coming, as it did, during the coronavirus pandemic, which certainly added a layer of complexity. However, working hard, with a keen focus on the safety and wellbeing of all involved and in close cooperation with CMA CGM, we’ve been able to get the work done.”





