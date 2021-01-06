  The version for the print

  • 2021 January 6 11:03

    MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 06, 2021

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) turned into moderate downward trend on January 05:

    380 HSFO: USD/MT 346.17 (-1.68)
    VLSFO: USD/MT 432.00 (-4.00)
    MGO: USD/MT 492.38 (-2.97)



     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Correlation of MBP (Market Bunker Prices) Index vs DBP (Digital Bunker Prices) Index in the four global largest hubs showed on 05 January, 380 HSFO fuel was undervalued in Rotterdam by $ 14 and in Singapore by $ 2, remaining overpriced in Fujairah and Houston (plus $ 10 and $ 20, respectively). VLSFO fuel remains moderately overpriced in all selected ports, ranging from $ 8 (Rotterdam) to $ 47 (Houston). MGO LS, in turn, was undervalued in all ports ranging from minus 13 (Fujairah) to minus 29 (Singapore), with the exception of Houston (was overvalued by $ 38).



     

     

     

     

    World oil indexes rose on Jan.05 after news that Saudi Arabia will make voluntary cuts to its oil output.

    Brent for March settlement rose by $2.51 to $53.60 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. West Texas Intermediate for February delivery increased by $2.31 to $49.93 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The Brent benchmark traded at the premium of $3.67 to WTI. Gasoil for January delivery gained $12.00 – $431.75.

    Today morning oil indexes have resumed trading session by upward evolution.

    During talks with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and others including Russia, Saudi Arabia offered to make voluntary cuts to its oil production in February. The producer group was setting aside a possible output increase on fears that the market could be flooded with crude if new coronavirus lockdowns further depress demand.

    The 2020 crisis put an end to the growth in U.S. crude oil production, which had just hit 13 million barrels per day (bpd) before oil prices and demand collapsed with the spread of the pandemic. Between March and May 2020, U.S. oil production plunged by over 2.5 million bpd. In May, U.S. oil production hit 10 million bpd—its lowest monthly level since late 2017. EIA estimates point to U.S. oil production staying at around 11 million bpd for at least another year, as production rates from existing wells in the U.S. shale patch will fall faster than production gains from fewer newly drilled wells.

    The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported on Jan.05 a draw in crude oil inventories of 1.663 million barrels for the week ending January 1.

    We expect IFO bunker prices may rise today by 10-15 USD today while MGO prices may also gain 12-17 USD.

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 January 6

15:21 CMA CGM to implement PSS for reefer cargo from Ecuador to all destinations
14:19 New managing director at the shipyard in Leirvik
13:21 Teledyne to acquire FLIR
12:17 IOMSR appoints China representative
11:31 MPA's response to COVID-19 cases connected to NewOcean 6 bunker tanker
11:12 Damen Shiprepair & Conversion carries out maintenance and repair to seven CMA CGM vessels
11:03 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 06, 2021
10:49 Boskalis update share buyback

2021 January 5

17:39 Old tug sinks two miles south of Yabucoa Harbor, Puetro Rico, oil spill reported
16:54 A man drowns while attempting to rescue 2 children in California, USCG says
15:32 NAKILAT expands its fleet of gas carriers with new DSME built LNGC Global Star
14:16 MetOcean secures SaR buoy contract by USCG
13:41 ClassNK releases Guideline for Survey and Facilities/Equipment of LNG Bunkering Ships
12:01 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, January 05 2021
11:13 BPA: Port growth back on the agenda for 2021

2021 January 4

17:31 Contract awarded to Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors to build two new oceanographic ships for NOAA
16:05 Maersk takes steps to address US export and trucker logistics issues
15:18 BW Offshore announces contract extension for ABO FPSO
14:03 EPA issues rivers and streams assessment, seeks comment on modernizing survey methods
13:57 GMS and banks agreed on extension of deadlines
13:54 Seadrill announces forbearance agreement
13:08 NOAA and USAID join forces to help nations combat illegal fishing practices
12:43 Body of overdue kayaker recovered near Hampton Bays, N.Y.
11:51 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 4, 2021
11:29 Stena Line’s ferry Stena Embla calls at the port of Belfast

2021 January 3

15:16 Coast Guard assists 3 people from vessel taking on water
14:37 MPA and partners on measures taken to safeguard health and safety of shore-based personnel in maritime sector
13:12 Marine Safety Center issues BWMS type approval certificate to Alfa Laval Tumba AB
12:21 Coast Guard medevacs man near Dutch Harbor, Alaska
11:08 Port of Rotterdam, Deltalinqs, VRC agree on port tariffs moderatate increase

2021 January 2

14:18 Saltchuk Marine to expand ship assist operations
12:11 Alfa Laval wins SEK 75 million wastewater treatment order in Singapore
11:29 Interlake secures two Great Lakes vessels in asset acquisition
10:55 Brexit: what to expect in the port of Rotterdam?

2021 January 1

14:18 USCG responds to major marine casualty near Puerto Rico
13:48 Bollinger Shipyards to build four additional FRCs for Coast Guard
12:43 Boskalis update share buyback
11:32 CMA CGM to apply equipment imbalance charge - reefer cargo from Nouadhibou, Mauritania

2020 December 31

14:47 Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines reflects on ‘the best of 2020’ as it prepares to welcome back guests in 2021
13:28 USCG Cutter Polar Star reaches record-breaking winter Arctic latitude
12:39 Thialf сompletes removal of Sable Project offshore facilities
11:23 Fincantieri strengthens its presence in the infrastructure sector with the acquisition of INSO and SOF
10:43 Aberdeen's South Harbour expansion nearing completion towards opening in 2021

2020 December 30

18:16 Konecranes signs Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) commitment to mitigate climate change
17:19 BRIX Marine delivers new luxury water taxi
17:05 Rosmorport signs contract with Inter RAO-Engineering on construction of international terminal “Pionerskoye”
16:41 Eagle Bulk Shipping acquires two modern Ultramax bulk carriers
16:14 DEME Offshore completes Moray East foundation installation
15:27 Centerline Logistics acquires Saltchuk Marine Services’ refueling operations
14:07 Busan Port Authority budget to reach KRW 1.3 trillion in 2021
13:10 Petrobras concentrates European commercial activities in Rotterdam
12:34 Vostochnaya Veft shipyard completed construction of the sixth Grachonok-class anti-saboteur boat for RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet
12:05 CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from ECSA to Middle East / Red Sea / Indian Subcontinent
11:05 ZPMC Middle East Fze awarded the bid for the overall replacement project of seven quay crane elevators of Maersk Salalah Wharf
10:38 Detachment of warships of RF Navy's Pacific Fleet returned to Vladivostok
10:09 Awilco exercises contractual termination for the construction of a semi-submersible drilling rig
09:53 Crude oil prices continue rising in response to reduction of US reserves
09:34 In 2020, LUKOIL produced over 7 million tonnes of oil at its two North Caspian fields
09:30 Global Wind Service awarded Fryslân pre-assembly and Installation
09:15 Ferry Baltiysk delivered to Kaliningrad a new experimental tram