2021 January 6 15:21

CMA CGM to implement PSS for reefer cargo from Ecuador to all destinations

In a continued effort to provide our customers with reliable and efficient services, CMA CGM Group wishes to inform of the following Peak Season Surcharge:



From: Ecuador

To: all ports

Cargo: Reefer only

Amount: USD 500 per container

Application: From January 13th, 2021 (date of loading) until further notice (except US territories: February 4th, 2021 ; Brazil & Argentina: February 15th, 2021).