2021 January 6 14:19

New managing director at the shipyard in Leirvik

Karsten Sævik is the new managing director of New Havyard Ship Technology AS (NHST) in Leirvik, Norway. The current managing director, Erlend Hatleberg, has chosen to seek new challenges outside Havyard.



The chairman of the board of NHST, Vegard Sævik, thanks Erlend Hatleberg for his efforts in what has been a demanding time for New Havyard Ship Technology AS. - Erlend has been an important contributor to finding solutions that have secured deliveries of the ships in the order book, and we wish him the best of luck.



Karsten Sævik has extensive experience in the construction and operation of ships, including as VP Project & Newbuilding in Odfjell ASA, CEO of Remøy Shipping and as CEO of Ulstein Verft.



Vegard Sævik, says they have secured a very competent and experienced manager for the further development of the yard. - Karsten knows ships and shipbuilding and is used to leading people through complex projects and demanding restructuring processes. The board has great confidence that Karsten will contribute to the implementation of the remaining construction program, and restructuring to service yard in a good way, together with the skilled employees in Leirvik