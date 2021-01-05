  The version for the print

  • 2021 January 5 15:32

    NAKILAT expands its fleet of gas carriers with new DSME built LNGC Global Star

    Nakilat says it has taken delivery of a newbuild LNG carrier, “Global Star”, which will be commercially and technically managed in-house by Nakilat. Built by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME), this is the second out of the four LNG carrier newbuilds to be delivered to Global Shipping Co. Ltd., a joint venture of Nakilat (60%) and Maran Ventures Inc. (Maran Ventures) (40%). The first newbuild “Global Energy” was safely delivered in May 2020. The delivery of all four newbuild LNG carriers will bring Nakilat’s fleet to 74 vessels, which is just under 12% of the current global LNG fleet based on carrying capacity.


