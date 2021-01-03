  The version for the print

  • 2021 January 3 15:16

    Coast Guard assists 3 people from vessel taking on water

    A Coast Guard Station Islamorada boat crew assisted three people aboard a 50-foot white sport fisher vessel, Legasea, taking on water, Saturday, approximately 5 miles south of Tavernier.

    A Coast Guard Station Islamorada 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew used a dewatering pump to remove the water, identify the source of flooding, and escorted the vessel to the Postcard Inn in Islamorada.

    Coast Guard Sector Key West received a report at approximately 9:30 a.m. from a good Samaritan that the Legasea was taking on water.

    There were no medical concerns, USCG news release said.

2021 January 3

14:37 MPA and partners on measures taken to safeguard health and safety of shore-based personnel in maritime sector
13:12 Marine Safety Center issues BWMS type approval certificate to Alfa Laval Tumba AB
12:21 Coast Guard medevacs man near Dutch Harbor, Alaska
11:08 Port of Rotterdam, Deltalinqs, VRC agree on port tariffs moderatate increase

2021 January 2

14:18 Saltchuk Marine to expand ship assist operations
12:11 Alfa Laval wins SEK 75 million wastewater treatment order in Singapore
11:29 Interlake secures two Great Lakes vessels in asset acquisition
10:55 Brexit: what to expect in the port of Rotterdam?

2021 January 1

14:18 USCG responds to major marine casualty near Puerto Rico
13:48 Bollinger Shipyards to build four additional FRCs for Coast Guard
12:43 Boskalis update share buyback
11:32 CMA CGM to apply equipment imbalance charge - reefer cargo from Nouadhibou, Mauritania

2020 December 31

14:47 Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines reflects on ‘the best of 2020’ as it prepares to welcome back guests in 2021
13:28 USCG Cutter Polar Star reaches record-breaking winter Arctic latitude
12:39 Thialf сompletes removal of Sable Project offshore facilities
11:23 Fincantieri strengthens its presence in the infrastructure sector with the acquisition of INSO and SOF
10:43 Aberdeen's South Harbour expansion nearing completion towards opening in 2021

2020 December 30

18:16 Konecranes signs Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) commitment to mitigate climate change
17:19 BRIX Marine delivers new luxury water taxi
17:05 Rosmorport signs contract with Inter RAO-Engineering on construction of international terminal “Pionerskoye”
16:41 Eagle Bulk Shipping acquires two modern Ultramax bulk carriers
16:14 DEME Offshore completes Moray East foundation installation
15:27 Centerline Logistics acquires Saltchuk Marine Services’ refueling operations
14:07 Busan Port Authority budget to reach KRW 1.3 trillion in 2021
13:10 Petrobras concentrates European commercial activities in Rotterdam
12:34 Vostochnaya Veft shipyard completed construction of the sixth Grachonok-class anti-saboteur boat for RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet
12:05 CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from ECSA to Middle East / Red Sea / Indian Subcontinent
11:05 ZPMC Middle East Fze awarded the bid for the overall replacement project of seven quay crane elevators of Maersk Salalah Wharf
10:38 Detachment of warships of RF Navy's Pacific Fleet returned to Vladivostok
10:09 Awilco exercises contractual termination for the construction of a semi-submersible drilling rig
09:53 Crude oil prices continue rising in response to reduction of US reserves
09:34 In 2020, LUKOIL produced over 7 million tonnes of oil at its two North Caspian fields
09:30 Global Wind Service awarded Fryslân pre-assembly and Installation
09:15 Ferry Baltiysk delivered to Kaliningrad a new experimental tram

2020 December 29

18:11 "Esvagt Njord" rescues seven injured fishermen
17:50 IAA PortNews offers videos of the Philosophy of Ship Design online conference
17:26 Ocean Yield ASA announces sale of handysize dry bulk vessel
17:07 Gremyashchy corvette of Project 20380 built by Severnaya Verf shipyard joins RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet
16:54 Monjasa swaps floating storage in shifting West Africa product market
16:39 USCG responds to hydraulic oil spill in Womens Bay, Alaska
15:56 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
15:14 Russian Maritime Register of Shipping updates oil-and-gas equipment Rules
14:23 DeloPorts’ KSK terminal sets absolute annual record for transshipment of grain cargo
13:50 Kalmar’s Eco Reachstackers to support Piattaforma Logistica Trieste to reach its environmental goals
13:25 US Federal Government spending bill includes funding for four additional fast response cutters
13:08 Kapitan Zarubin icebreaker starts operation at Big Port St. Petersburg
12:41 Eren Energy buys ultra-modern tugboat from Sanmar Shipyards
12:24 Container Terminal St. Petersburg orders 2 STS cranes from Konecranes
11:51 IMO Secretary-General denounces “no crew change” clauses in charterparties
11:46 Corvette Stoikiy of RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet held combat training in the Atlantic
11:11 Coal Seaport of Shakhtersk increased its throughput by 21% in 2020
10:32 The longest railway bridge in the Baltic States to be built under the Rail Baltica project
10:09 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from Turkey to Colombia, Peru, Panama, Ecuador, Chile, Venezuela & Dominican Republic
09:50 Crude oil prices rise in expectation of demand recovery
09:28 R-FLOT Group lays down pusher-tug of Project TSK.395 at its facility in Nizhny Novgorod Region
09:09 Customs formalities to apply to freight traffic with the UK as from 1 January 2021 despite Brexit trade deal
08:57 Cruise ships to dock at port of Los Angeles without passengers

2020 December 28

18:10 Admiral Essen frigate of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet returns to its base after completing missions in the Mediterranean
18:04 Gliese Foundation releases rating of 12 global container carriers