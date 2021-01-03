2021 January 3 15:16

Coast Guard assists 3 people from vessel taking on water

A Coast Guard Station Islamorada boat crew assisted three people aboard a 50-foot white sport fisher vessel, Legasea, taking on water, Saturday, approximately 5 miles south of Tavernier.



A Coast Guard Station Islamorada 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew used a dewatering pump to remove the water, identify the source of flooding, and escorted the vessel to the Postcard Inn in Islamorada.



Coast Guard Sector Key West received a report at approximately 9:30 a.m. from a good Samaritan that the Legasea was taking on water.



There were no medical concerns, USCG news release said.