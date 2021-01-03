2021 January 3 13:12

Marine Safety Center issues BWMS type approval certificate to Alfa Laval Tumba AB

The Coast Guard Marine Safety Center issued the 39 th U.S. Coast Guard BWMS Type Approval Certificate to Alfa Laval Tumba AB after a detailed review of the manufacturer’s type approval application determined the system met the requirements of 46 CFR 162.060.



The treatment principle of the PureBallast 2.0 BWMS is based on filtration and UV treatment at intake and UV treatment at discharge. This approval covers six models with maximum treatment rated capacities of between 250 and 2,500 m 3 /h.



A complete list of BWMSs that have been approved or have type approval applications currently under review can be found on the Marine Safety Center webpage. Redacted copies of all completed type approval certificates are also available.