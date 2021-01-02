2021 January 2 14:18

Saltchuk Marine to expand ship assist operations

Saltchuk Marine announced it has acquired Centerline Logistics’ harbor ship assist operations in California and the Pacific Northwest.



Eight ship assist tugs currently operated under the Millennium and Starlight brands will join the Saltchuk Marine fleet in early 2021. Operations will be consolidated under the Starlight brand, which will remain independently-operated – managing, dispatching, and crewing its own boats.



This major acquisition increases the ship assist capacity of Saltchuk Marine companies by more than 40% in California. The addition of the Starlight brand to the Saltchuk Marine family of companies furthers the company’s goal to diversify resources and expertise to deliver a wide range of harbor towing solutions to customers along the West Coast.



“This transaction strengthens the Saltchuk Marine family of companies. We are pleased to expand our capacity in both California and the Pacific Northwest, enabling us to grow our portfolio of safe, reliable, competitive ship assist services.” said Jason Childs, CEO of Saltchuk Marine. “This addition to our family of companies continues to strengthen our reach along our coastal waterways, providing expert and reliable tugboat escorts and assists when customers call, and deepens the long-term relationships we have in California today.”



Saltchuk Marine and Centerline will partner together during a short transition period to provide continuity while the transaction is completed. During this time, Centerline will continue to operate Starlight and Millennium tugs before the vessels transfer to Saltchuk Marine.



ABOUT SALTCHUK MARINE

The Saltchuk Marine family is steeped in rich and storied history of innovation and service. With a keen use of technology, Saltchuk Marine companies: Foss Maritime, Young Brothers, Cook Inlet Tug & Barge, and AmNav continue to lead the industry in innovative solutions and environmental stewardship.



Saltchuk Marine is wholly owned by Saltchuk. Saltchuk’s goal is to build the best family of transportation and distribution companies in North America.