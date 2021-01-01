-
2021 January 1 11:32
CMA CGM to apply equipment imbalance charge - reefer cargo from Nouadhibou, Mauritania
CMA CGM will introduce the Equipment Imbalance Charge as from February 1st, 2021 until further notice. This Equipment Imbalance Charge will apply as follows:
Origin Range: From Nouadhibou (Mauritania)
Destination Range: Worldwide
Cargo: Reefer
Date of application: From February 1st, 2020 (date of loading) until further notice
Amount: USD 100 per 20' / USD 150 per 40' (non SOC)
Payment: As per freight