2020 December 31 12:39

Thialf сompletes removal of Sable Project offshore facilities

Earlier this month, Heerema’s Thialf completed the eight month long campaign to remove the Sable Project’s offshore facilities on behalf of client ExxonMobil Canada.



Thialf arrived in Canada in early April and mobilized to the Sable Field on May 1 to begin executing a sequence of separate lifts of platform components using a reverse-installation method.



The campaign entailed the Engineering, Preparation, Removal, and Disposal (EPRD) of seven platform topsides, seven jackets and 22 conductors. A total of five barge loads carrying Sable platform components, weighing approximately 48,000 metric tons, were towed across the Atlantic by the Heerema tugs Kolga and Bylgia.



Components were typically transported from the Sable Field to Chedabucto Bay to be prepared (sea-fastened) before their transatlantic voyage. After dismantling at the ABLE UK decommissioning yard in Hartlepool, England approximately 99 percent of the material will be recycled primarily into steel.



Following a project delay due to the global pandemic in early 2020, an onboard crew of approximately 300 international and domestic workers, aided by support vessels and helicopters, completed the work. The removals campaign involved multiple crew changes and was completed safely and without a single case of COVID-19.



The Sable Offshore Energy Project was developed in the late 1990s, and produced more than two trillion cubic feet of natural gas and liquids before production finished on December 31, 2018. Sable provided Nova Scotia with a new clean energy source and helped reduce the province’s reliance on coal and heavy fuel oil as primary energy sources.