2020 December 30 17:05

Rosmorport signs contract with Inter RAO-Engineering on construction of international terminal “Pionerskoye”

The contractor to complete construction by 20 December 2022



Inter RAO-Engineering has been contracted by FSUE Rosmorport to complete the construction of the international freight/passenger terminal “Pionerskoye” in the Kaliningrad Region, says press center of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).



The project is foreseen by the federal project “Sea Ports of Russia” under the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Core Infrastructure (CPMI) until 2024.



The works will be financed by the federal budget (in 2020 – RUB 723.6 million, in 2021 – RUB 3.1 billion, in 2022 – RUB 2.16 billion).



In December 2020, Inter RAO - Engineering LLC (member of Inter RAO Group, Moscow) was announced the winner of FSUE Rosmorport’s tender for construction of port infrastructure in the seaport of Kaliningrad - international sea terminal for cruise and passenger vessels at Pionersky of the Kaliningrad Region. The company is currently completing the construction of several electricity-generating facilities in the territory of Russia’s exclave.



Under the contract, the company will complete the construction of the international cruise terminal including 2 berths with a total length of 725 meters for freight/passenger ferries and cruise liners, coast protection facilities and infrastructure.



Besides, Rosmorport will finance the construction of a terminal building and a border check point.



The project on construction of an international sea terminal for cruise and passenger vessels at Pionersky of the Kaliningrad Region is being implemented in pursuance of the presidential order by the Ministry of Transport in cooperation with Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), FSUE Rosmorport and Kaliningrad Region Government in the framework of the Federal Targeted Programme “Development of Russia’s Transport System in 2010-2021”.



The project is expected to ensure up to 110 calls of cruise ships with at least 225,000 cruise passengers and 312 calls of ferries with 80,000 passengers and 80,000 Ro-Ro units.



The works had been suspended from summer 2019. Disruption of the construction deadlines should be attributed to two factors: damage of the construction structures by a storm in January 2019 and nonfulfillment of obligations by a contractor with a failure to meet the construction schedule.

FSUE Rosmorport earlier acknowledged GT Sever LLC (Severodvinsk, Arkhangelsk Region) as the winner of the e-tender announced to select an organization for adjustment (development) of project documentation on “Construction of sea port infrastructure in the port of Kaliningrad”. According to the unified procurement information system, the international sea terminal in Pionersky (Kaliningrad Region) is intended for cruise and passenger ships.

The international maritime terminal in the Kaliningrad Region is one of the largest infrastructure projects of the North-Western Federal District. Within the framework of the project, it is planned to build berths for receiving cruise vessels with a maximum passenger flow through the marine terminal in the amount of 250 thousand people per year, as well as a maximum cargo flow of up to 80 thousand units of freight transport per year, which will contribute to the dynamic development of the Kaliningrad region in the field of sea ferry and cruise transportation.

