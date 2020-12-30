2020 December 30 18:16

Konecranes signs Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) commitment to mitigate climate change

Konecranes has signed the commitment letter for the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) and will define new climate targets for its operations in the coming months, reinforcing its commitment to cut emissions, further develop its low-carbon portfolio and mitigate climate risks, the company said in its release.

Limiting global warming requires the decarbonization of all industry sectors. By committing to science-based targets, Konecranes is stepping up efforts to reduce its climate impact. The company is already charting the full carbon footprint from its own operations and supply chain as well as from the solutions it provides for its customers.

The SBTi is a global initiative that directly links a company’s carbon emission targets to the Paris Agreement in order to keep the rise in global temperature below 1.5°C. It supports companies in establishing greenhouse gas reduction targets based on the latest climate science and the goals of the Paris Agreement. Konecranes’ new science-based targets that will be set next year will be validated by the SBTi.

Climate action and resource efficiency is one of the five cornerstones of Konecranes’ sustainability work. Earlier this month, Konecranes received recognition for its ambitious climate work, earning an A- rating in the CDP's climate program and a Leadership ranking.



