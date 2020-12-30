2020 December 30 16:41

Eagle Bulk Shipping acquires two modern Ultramax bulk carriers

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc., one of the world’s largest owner-operators within the Supramax / Ultramax drybulk segment, has purchased two modern high-specification SDARI-64 scrubber-fitted Ultramax bulkcarriers, the company said in its release.

The first vessel, which was built in 2015 and will be renamed the M/V Helsinki Eagle, has been acquired for USD 16.5 million. The second vessel, which was built in 2016 and will be renamed the M/V Stockholm Eagle, has been acquired for USD 17.65 million.

Both ships were constructed at Chengxi Shipyard Co. Ltd. Closings are expected during the first quarter of 2021, with the M/V Stockholm Eagle delivering to Eagle in the Atlantic basin.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is a U.S. based fully integrated shipowner-operator providing global transportation solutions to a diverse group of customers including miners, producers, traders, and end users. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with offices in Singapore and Copenhagen, Denmark, Eagle focuses exclusively on the versatile mid-size drybulk vessel segment and owns one of the largest fleets of Supramax/Ultramax vessels in the world. The Company performs all management services in-house (including strategic, commercial, operational, technical and administrative) and employs an active management approach to fleet trading with the objective of optimizing revenue performance and maximizing earnings on a risk-managed basis.