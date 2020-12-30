2020 December 30 16:14

DEME Offshore completes Moray East foundation installation

In an important milestone the last jackets for the 950 MW Moray East offshore wind farm in Scotland were all safely installed offshore, the company said in its release.

DEME Offshore was awarded the full EPCI scope for 100 wind turbine foundations plus three offshore substation platform foundations in December 2018. To ensure a timely production flow, DEME Offshore contracted Lamprell for the fabrication of 45 wind turbine foundation jackets and three offshore substation jackets. The remaining 55 jackets were awarded to Smulders, which constructed them at facilities in Belgium and Newcastle.

Despite the many challenges brought about by the Coronavirus pandemic and the unfortunate incident on board of the ‘Orion’ just shortly before the delivery of the vessel to DEME and the offshore construction start, DEME Offshore successfully installed the final jacket foundation on the 26th December 2020.

