Vostochnaya Veft shipyard completed construction of the sixth Grachonok-class anti-saboteur boat for RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet

Vladivostok based Vostochnaya Veft shipyard has completed the construction of the sixth Grachonok-class (Project 21980) anti-saboteur boat ordered for the Russian Navy’s Pacific Fleet. According to the shipyard’s press release, RF Defence Ministry signed the acceptance/delivery certificate on 29 December 2020.



The state trials had confirmed compliance of the ship with the state contract requirements.



The Grachonok class boat was designed for the Russian Navy’s fleet upgrade programme. The vessel is intended for combating sabotage and terrorist threats. It is fitted with a state-of-the-art equipment for a wide range of tasks. The boat displacement is 138 tonnes; LOA - 31 meters; Beam - 7.4 meters; Speed – 24 knots. The ship is equipped with remote-controlled underwater vehicle Marlin-350 with a Calmar sonar. A total of 6 boats of this design has been built.



Vostochnaya Veft is the only shipyard that delivers such ships in the Far East.



In 2020, the company has also delivered three floating berths (two for RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet and one for Russia’s FSB) and launched the Okhotsm the first crab catching ship built in the Far East.



Vostochnaya Verf OJSC (former name Vladivostok Shipyard, Shipyard No.602) was created in 1952 to build ships for the USSR Pacific Fleet and Border Service of the Far East region. The enterprise was incorporated in 1994. In 1950-2000, the shipyard built over 400 vessels for the Navy, border services and fishing companies. Since January 2020, it is the sole contractor for projects of the Ministry of Defense in the Far East and a resident of the Free Port of Vladivostok (CPV). Vostochnaya Verf capabilities allow the shipyard to provide a complete scope of construction of ships with length of 120 m, breadth of 16 m, depth of 25 m and displacement of 3,500 tonnes.

