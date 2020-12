2020 December 30 12:05

CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from ECSA to Middle East / Red Sea / Indian Subcontinent

CMA CGM Group has announced the extension of the following Peak Season Surcharge:

From: South America East Coast

To: Middle East / Red Sea / Indian Subcontinent

Cargo: Reefer only

Amount: USD 500 per TEU RF

Application: From January 1st, (date of loading) until March 31st, 2021