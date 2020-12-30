2020 December 30 09:30

Global Wind Service awarded Fryslân pre-assembly and Installation

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy awarded Global Wind Service (GWS) with pre-assembly, transport, and offshore installation for all 89 turbines comprising Wind Farm Fryslân in the Netherlands. The scope of work includes transport and storage of components, pre-assembly, offshore installation, and the supply of lifting equipment, the company said in its release.



Pre-assembly works are done at Amsterdam Alaska Harbour and Oude Zeug where work is scheduled to commence in January 2021 and installation works following soon after.

Wind farm Fryslân will comprise 89 SWT-DD-130 in the Frisian part of the Ijsselmeer, near Breezanddijk. The turbines are 180 meters tall; the blades are 63 metres long with a rotor diameter of 130 metres.

Once completed it will be one of the largest wind projects in the Netherlands and the largest wind farm in the world in a lake. It is expected that the wind farm, once commissioned, will supply around 500,000 households with green energy and reduce CO2 emission by 800,000 tonnes per year.