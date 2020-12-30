2020 December 30 09:15

Ferry Baltiysk delivered to Kaliningrad a new experimental tram

Oboronlogistics says the ferry Baltiysk delivered to Kaliningrad a new experimental tram Korsar, produced at the Nevsky Plant of electric transport. The first fully low-floor two-section tram in Russia is designed specifically for narrow gauge.



When the administration of the Kaliningrad Region makes a decision to purchase a batch of new trams after test tests, the unified operator of the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk line, Oboronlogistics LLC, is ready to offer a scheme for their optimal delivery.



The Ambal and Baltiysk ferries operating on the Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line, in addition to railway cars, transport heavy and oversized cargo on trawls and on roll trailers. This type of delivery is suitable for the transportation of heavy machinery and equipment, metal structures of various modifications, household units, combines and harvesting equipment, electric transformers, pipes, etc.



Ferry transportation is a convenient way to transport oversized cargo between the Kaliningrad and Leningrad regions of the Russian Federation, bypassing the territories of neighboring states. The ferry journey time is about 40 hours. The port of Ust-Luga is located 150 kilometers from St. Petersburg, the port of Baltiysk is located 50 kilometers west of Kaliningrad. Every month, the ferry makes 5-6 round trips.



Oboronlogistics ensures stable operation of the ferry line Ust-Luga – Baltiysk, among the regular shippers: the Ministry of defence, Regardie, Military-construction complex of the Ministry of defense of Russia, JSC Pochta Rossii, JSC Russian Railways, JSC LUKOIL, LLC Avtotor holding, the holding EUROCEMENT group, LLC Baltservis, LLC Baltika, agricultural holding Miratorg and other customers.