2020 December 29 15:14

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping updates oil-and-gas equipment Rules

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) issues a new updated edition of the Rules for the Oil-and-Gas Equipment (OGE Rules) of Floating Offshore Oil-and-Gas Production Units (FPU), Mobile Offshore Drilling Units (MODU) and Fixed Offshore Platforms (FOP), RS says in a press release.

The new edition is accessible at rs-class.org in the Online Information – RS Publications section and enters into force on January 1, 2021.

Possessing hands-on experience in survey of stations for reception/delivery of fluids and free-flowing materials between FPU/MODU/FOP and support vessel, RS has developed and implemented into the new edition of the OGE Rules new requirements concerning hose stations for reception/delivery of drilling mud (mineral oil), waste drilling mud and drilling waste water, open hazardous drainages, process fresh water, as well as for the provision of free-flowing materials (weighting agent, cement) loading and transportation into the pneumatic conveying system.

Additionally, RS has implemented new requirements for the firms performing diagnostics, installation and commissioning of drilling and process equipment. The list of technical documentation and standards regarding oil-and-gas production drilling and process equipment provided in the OGE Rules has been updated as well. A number of GOST standards and over 10 ISO – Petroleum and natural gas industries standards applied to oil-and-gas equipment have been developed with the RS participation under the Technical Committee for Standardization TC 023 Oil and Gas Industry.

Earlier RS sorted all the types of oil-and-gas equipment into five groups ranking as per safety impact rate. Depending on the particular group and production volumes, RS offers a choice of several certification modes.

The requirements of the OGE Rules cover oil-and-gas equipment, systems and equipment for drilling, production, treatment and offloading of well fluids, functional components of oil-and-as equipment as well as the safety assessment of FPU/MODU/FOP during operation of oil-and-gas equipment.