2020 December 29 14:23

DeloPorts’ KSK terminal sets absolute annual record for transshipment of grain cargo

KSK, which is part of DeloPorts, a stevedore asset of the largest Russian transport and logistics holding of Delo Group, set an absolute annual record for grain transshipment on December 28, 2020, which exceeded 5 million tons, Delo Group says in a press release.

Such a significant indicator is associated, first, with the effective organization of the production process in KSK and the measures taken to save the life and health of employees during a pandemic. Thanks to this, the team successfully copes with the high flow of export cargo caused by the increased demand for cereals around the world.

During the second half of 2020, KSK has already set records for daily unloading of wagons and monthly grain transshipment. Therefore, the record achieved is a natural result of the well-coordinated work of the entire team of the grain terminal.

Commenting on the achievement, Alexander Trukhanovich, General Director of KSK, emphasized: “Throughout the year, the continuously changing situation forced often, just on the go, adjust our plans. But, as we can see, the constant readiness for changes has brought its positive results - we have implemented a number of fundamental operational solutions that have significantly increased the efficiency of the terminal and achieved record performance."