2020 December 29 13:08

Kapitan Zarubin icebreaker starts operation at Big Port St. Petersburg

Rosmorport strengthens its icebreaking forces in the port



Kapitan Zarubin icebreaker strengthens Rosmorport’s icebreaking forces in Big Port St. Petersburg, Rosmorport says in a press release.



Ivan Kruzenshtern icebreaker started operation in the port earlier.



The Kapitan Zarubin is the latest icebreaker in the series of six ships of Project 1105 including Kapitan Chechkin, Kapitan Plakhin, Kapitan Bukayev, Kapitan Chadayev, Kapitan Krutov. The icebreakers of Project 1105 can break through ice of up to1 meter thick.



Apart from Big Port St. Petersburg, Rosmorport’s icebreakers operate in the ports of Arkhangelsk, Astrakhan, Olya, Rostov-on-Don, Azov, Taganrog, Vyborg, Vysotsk, at the approaches to the port of Yeisk and in the water areas of Volga-Caspian and Saimaa canals.



In 2020, Rosmorport commenced icebreaker support of shipping as from December 7. The Rosmorport’s fleet consists of 36 icebreakers and icebreaking tugs of various capacities, which perform icebreaking service in 15 freezing seaports of Russia.