2020 December 29 13:50

Kalmar’s Eco Reachstackers to support Piattaforma Logistica Trieste to reach its environmental goals

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed a contract with Piattaforma Logistica Trieste S.r.l (PLT) to supply four Kalmar Eco Reachstackers for its new terminal in the Port of Trieste, the company said in its release. The order was booked into Cargotec’s Q4 2020 order intake and the delivery is scheduled for the beginning of Q2 2021.

PLT is a partnership formed to build and operate a new marine terminal in the Port of Trieste, northern Italy, in a public-private partnership with the Trieste Port Authority. The port has long been a key regional transport hub and in recent decades has seen a significant increase in intermodal shipping traffic.

PLT’s strong focus on environmental issues such as emissions and noise reduction was a key driver behind selecting the Kalmar Eco Reachstacker. The machines, the first of their kind to be delivered to a customer in Italy will have a lifting capacity of 45 tons and will be equipped with extra features to reduce noise, including an insulation kit and soft-landing function with ultrasonic sensor.

In comparison to older machines, the Kalmar Eco Reachstacker consumes up to 40% less fuel, helping operators to cut fuel costs and emissions while matching the productivity levels of machines with much larger engines.



