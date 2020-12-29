2020 December 29 11:11

Coal Seaport of Shakhtersk increased its throughput by 21% in 2020

Handling operations suspended from 28 December 2020



In 2020, Coal Seaport of Shakhtersk (logistic asset of East Mining Company) handled 10.7 million tonnes of cargo, 21% more, year-on-year, says press center of EMC.



Handling operations in the port have been suspended from 28 December 2020.



From the beginning of the navigation season, CSS handled 157 ships, 31 more than in 2019.



In the future, the company is set to build up its presence in India, Vietnam and Thailand having boosted shipments to 20 million tonnes per year. For that purpose, the company will continue expanding its berth infrastructure and the fleet.



East Mining Company is among major Russian exporters of brown coal to countries of Asia-Pacific region.

It controls the full cycle from the extraction to the shipment of the product. The company’s key production assets are Solntsevsky coal mining site (Uglegorsk district of Sakhalin region) and, from 2013, the coal seaport of Shakhtersk, that has the status of a free port.

The company controls the full cycle from the extraction to the shipment of our product. Its Sakhalin coal reserves have more than 300 million tons (confirmed by State), and a prospected reserve in Magadan region of more than 100 million tons.