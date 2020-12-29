-
2020 December 29 09:28
R-FLOT Group lays down pusher-tug of Project TSK.395 at its facility in Nizhny Novgorod Region
The ship will be operated by Sheksna Shipping LLC
On 25 December 2020, R-FLOT Group laid down the pusher-tug of Project TSK.395 at its shipbuilding facility in Oksky (Nizhny Novgorod Region), says press center of the Group.
General contractor is Cherepovets Shipbuilding Plant (CSP LLC).
The ceremony was attended by representative of Sheksna Shipping LLC, Cherepovets Shipbuilding Plant LLC, Gazprombank Leasing JSC, and local administration.
Key characteristic of the ship: length – 22.3 m; width – 7.4 m; depth – 2.84 m; draft – 1.5 m; power of main engines - 440 kW; RRR class: О 2,0 (ice 30).
Established in 2006, R-FLOT Group offers services from design drafting to supply of ready products for sea and river fleet as well as for the defence industry. Key activities of R-FLOT are design engineering, manufacture of marine equipment and shipbuilding. The company numbers 200 employees.
