2020 December 29 10:09

CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from Turkey to Colombia, Peru, Panama, Ecuador, Chile, Venezuela & Dominican Republic

CMA CGM informs its customers of the extension of the Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) rates applicable as follows :

Extended from January 1st to 31st, 2021 until further notice:

Origin range: From Turkey

Destination range: To Colombia, Peru, Panama, Ecuador, Chile, Venezuela & Dominican Republic

Cargo: Dry, NOR, In & OOG

Amount: USD 150 per unit