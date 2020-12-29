-
2020 December 29 10:09
CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from Turkey to Colombia, Peru, Panama, Ecuador, Chile, Venezuela & Dominican Republic
CMA CGM informs its customers of the extension of the Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) rates applicable as follows :
Extended from January 1st to 31st, 2021 until further notice:
Origin range: From Turkey
Destination range: To Colombia, Peru, Panama, Ecuador, Chile, Venezuela & Dominican Republic
Cargo: Dry, NOR, In & OOG
Amount: USD 150 per unit
Другие новости по темам: CMA CGM