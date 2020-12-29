  The version for the print

  2020 December 29 10:09

    CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from Turkey to Colombia, Peru, Panama, Ecuador, Chile, Venezuela & Dominican Republic

    CMA CGM informs its customers of the extension of the Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) rates applicable as follows :

    Extended from January 1st to 31st, 2021 until further notice:
     Origin range: From Turkey
     Destination range: To Colombia, Peru, Panama, Ecuador, Chile, Venezuela & Dominican Republic
     Cargo: Dry, NOR, In & OOG
     Amount: USD 150 per unit

