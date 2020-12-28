2020 December 28 17:49

Vodohod presents its cruises of 2021 season

Seven cruise ships will depart from Moscow, three – from Saint-Petersburg



In 2021, Russian tourists will be offered cruises by 17 ships of Vodohod, says the company.



Seven cruise ships will depart from Moscow, three – from Saint-Petersburg. Five ships will leave for the Volga region: the Mikhail Frunze and the Aleksandr Radishchev – for Nizhny Novgorod, the Sergei Kuchkin and the Semyon Budyunny – for Samara, the Aleksandr Suvorov – for Kazan.



The Maksim Gorky will continue operating on the Yenisey with the schedule for the premium class ship, the Mustai Karim, being under development.



“It should be noted that special attention in the coming navigation season is to be paid to the onboard activities during the cruise”, said Vodohod’s Deputy General Director for the Company Development.