2020 December 28 15:03

Special fire emergency response unit to ensure safety of Baltiysky Zavod shipyard

From 1 January 2021, the Federal Fire-Fighting Service No 50 of Russia’s Ministry for Civil Defence, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters (EMERCOM) will be expanded with a new special fire emergency response unit (No 9), the key task of which will be to ensure the fire safety of Baltiysky Zavod shipyard, says United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC).



The Federal Fire-Fighting Service No 50 of EMERCOM and Baltiysky Zavod have approved documentation on prevention of fires. The heads of the structures earlier signed an agreement on cooperation marking the beginning of their close business relationship.



The personnel of the special fire emergency response unit No 9 will interact on a daily basis with the ad hoc structure of the shipyard, take part in development of regulatory documents related to fire safety, control the compliance with fire safety requirements in the territory of Baltiysky Zavod shipyard.