2020 December 28 13:59

Offshore freigth/passenger border check point reconstructed in the port of Murmansk

The offshore freigth/passenger border check point has been reconstructed at the port of Murmansk within the Temporary LNG Offshore Transshipment Complex in the Murmansk Region. According to the press center of RF Transport Ministry, the work have been performed as part of the 1st phase of the reconstruction project.



RF Transport Ministry's order on opening of the border check point comes into effect on 2 January 2021.



According to the statement, the project implementation contributes to increasing of the Northern Sea Route cargo flow to 80 million tonnes by 2024 through intensified operation of sea-going ships.



The Temporary LNG Offshore Transshipment Complex is intended for a safe ship-to-ship LNG transshipment (from the ice-class tankers to conventional LNG tankers). It is focused on optimization of LNG supplies by the Northern Sea Route, from Sabetta to LNG consumers.