2020 December 28 12:47

Global Ports announces its schedule for New Year public holidays

Global Ports Investments PLC (“Global Ports” or the “Group”) informs about the changes to operating hours of its terminals in the North-West and Far East of Russia from 31 December 2020 until 2 January 2021 due to the New Year public holidays.

Handling and servicing of vehicles and ships at First Container Terminal, Petrolesport terminal and Ust-Luga Container Terminal, both located in Saint Petersburg, will be suspended from 20.00 (MSK) 31 December 2020 until 20.00 (MSK) 1 January 2021. During this period, railway rolling stock handling will be carried out in the normal mode. From 20.00 (MSK) 1 January 2021 all cargo operations at these terminals will performed in the normal mode.



Yanino Logistics Park in Leningrad region and Moby Dick terminal in Kronstadt will suspend operations from 17:00 (MSK) 31 December 2020 until 09:00 (MSK) 2 January 2021. Separate divisions of First Container Terminal and Petrolesport at Yanino LP will work according to the operation hours of the respective terminals during the holidays.



Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company will suspend its operations on the New Year's night, from 20:00 (MSK+7) 31 December 2020 until 08:00 (MSK+7) 1 January 2021. Thereafter the terminal will operate in the normal mode.