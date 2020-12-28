2020 December 28 13:14

Brittany Ferries’ Galicia sets sail again

Following inspection by divers and classification authorities Brittany Ferries’ brand new ship Galicia has been cleared to carry on sailing, the company said in its release.

The latest addition to Brittany Ferries’ fleet Galicia will resume sailing its regular schedule with its 11pm departure from Portsmouth to Cherbourg this evening Sunday 27th September.

The ship will depart the Hampshire port of Portsmouth for Cherbourg in Normandy this evening carrying over a hundred freight drivers, holidaymakers and their vehicles.

The ship was caught up in Storm Bella during the night of Saturday evening into Sunday morning, and pivoted away from her berth in the wind and was blown towards Whale Island, north of the port of Portsmouth, and touched the seabed.

However in the early hours of this morning the ship returned to its berth thanks to a joint operation involving the Queen’s Harbour Master Portsmouth and Portsmouth International Port

The port emergency response team were alerted to the incident during a period of particularly high winds at approximately 3am this morning. In response the ship’s captain and crew along with two harbour pilots, the port operations teams and the crews of tugboats Bountiful, Warrior and Scotsman worked together to bring the ship’s safely alongside at approximately 5.30am.

During the incident the stern of the ship was blown onto the seabed near Whale Island to the north of the Port. There were no passengers on board at the time, and no injuries occurred. No pollution was created by the ship. Brittany Ferries will work with the Marine Accident Investigation Branch and Portsmouth International Port to carry out a full investigation.

During Sunday afternoon the ship was inspected by a team of divers and maritime surveyors and has been given the all-clear to carry on sailing.

Galicia departed Portsmouth for Cherbourg at 23:00 today Sunday 27th December.



Damage during the incident was thankfully minor and the ship has now been certified by both Brittany Ferries and its regulatory authorities to continue service.

The ship has now been certified by all appropriate authorities including the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency to resume service.