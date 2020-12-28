2020 December 28 12:11

Hapag-Lloyd announces General Rate Increase from TPEB - ISC and ME to USA and Canada

Hapag-Lloyd will apply a new General Rate Increase from Indian Subcontinent (ISC) and Middle East (ME) to USA and Canada as outlined below, with effective date February 1, 2021.

Rate Increase (GRI) will apply for all dry, reefer, non-operating reefer, tank, flat rack and open-top containers.

USD 480 per 20' standard container

USD 600 per 40' standard container (40' x 8'6")

USD 600 per 40' high cube container (40' x 9'6")

USD 600 per 40' reefer container (40' x 9'6")

Applicable origins:

Indian subcontinent:

India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Middle East:

UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan.