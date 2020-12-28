2020 December 28 10:21

Khalifa Port’s South Quay starts operations

The first shipment, carrying bauxite, destined for Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA)’s Al Taweelah alumina refinery, called at Khalifa Port’s South Quay, marking the commencement of operations at the newly launched facility, the company said in its release.

The bulk carrier, Alfred Oldendorff, the first in several shipments to the South Quay for EGA, was swiftly followed by two large general cargo consignments, making use of the recently completed first phase of South Quay, offering a total of 650 m of quay wall comprising two berths and 37,000 sqm of terminal yard.

EGA will use the South Quay, in addition to its own nearby quay, which began receiving Capesize vessels loaded with bauxite in 2019.



The onset of the South Quay's operations at Abu Dhabi's dedicated flagship deep-water terminal is the latest in a string of major achievements for the port's owner and operator, Abu Dhabi Ports.










