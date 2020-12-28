2020 December 28 09:39

Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 11M’2020 climbed by 4.2% YoY

In November, the freight traffic rose by 9%, year-on-year, to 1.31 billion tonnes

In January-November 2020, sea and river ports of China increased their cargo throughput by 4.2%, year-on-year, to 13.24 billion tonnes, China’s National Bureau of Statistics said. In November, the freight traffic grew by 9%, year-on-year, to 1.31 billion tonnes.

Throughput of seaports in January-November climbed by 3,2% to 8.67 billion tonnes.

In 2019, Chinese seaports handed 13.95 billion tonnes of cargo.