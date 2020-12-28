2020 December 28 10:52

Rosmorport to deploy two icebreakers to assist shipping at Port of Vanino

Two icebreakers of FSUE Rosmorport in the 2020-2021 winter shipping season will be providing ice breaking support to merchant ships making calls at the Port of Vanino based in Khabarovsk Territory.

Vasily Strugov, Deputy General Director, Rosmorport Fleet Operation said at an expanded meeting of the Basin Ice Breaking Support Commission for the ports Vanino, Sovetskaya Gavan, De-Kastri and on access channels, that the icebreakers Moskva and Novorossiysk will arrive at the port by January 15. Then the Moskva will be replaced by Kapitan Khlebnikov. The icebreaking operation will be supported by the “Truzhenik”, a tugboat with ice class (also a vessel of Rosmorport’s fleet).

The meeting discussed the procedure for the formation of ship convoys that Rosmorport's icebreakers will be escorting towards / from the seaport.

In 2020, Rosmorport commenced icebreaker support of shipping as from December 7. The Rosmorport’s icebreaker group is the largest in the world. In total, the fleet consists of 36 icebreakers and icebreaking tugs of various capacities, which perform icebreaking service in 15 freezing seaports of Russia.