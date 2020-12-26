2020 December 26 17:56

Kondor cranes underwent modernization in Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg

Specialists of SMM-Electro LLC (a company of SMM Group) have completed modernization of two Kondor portal cranes for Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC, says press center of the stevedoring company.



To expand the equipment functionality, the cranes underwent modernization allowing for operation of the lifting equipment with a hook assembly, magnet station and an automatic extension spreader. The works included comprehensive modernization of control systems, installation of a modern control chair with command controllers for lifting mechanisms, derricking, turning and moving operations as well as installation of an electric cable drum.



To raise the speed of cargo handling, controllable full-revolving hook assemblies of 40 tonnes in lifting capacity were installed. They let control the rotation of a hook and other load handling devices from an operator’s cabin. Thus, versatility of equipment is ensured as well as interchangeability of assemblies.



Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC is the largest operator rendering services on handling of all types of dry cargoes at Big Port St. Petersburg. It operates modern multipurpose specialized terminals for handling of general and bulk cargoes and specialized terminals for ro-ro cargoes and containers.

