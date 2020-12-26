2020 December 26 16:49

157 ships with total deadweight of 3.5 million tonnes to be built in Russia between 2020 and 2024

According to Central Marine Research and Design Institute (CNIIMF), transport strategy of the Russian Federation covering a period until 2036, 157 ships with a total deadweight of 3.5 million tonnes are to be built between 2020 and 2024. This number will include 36 sea-going ships, 95 ships of mixed sea/river navigation and 26 passenger ships. Those figures were shared by Sergey Buyanov, General Director of CNIIMF during the online conference organized by IAA PortNews in cooperation with Maine Engineering Bureau.



“We have analyzed all the possible deliveries of ships, those already contracted or being discussed”, said Sergey Buyanov.



According to him, the list of the planned sea-going ships includes twelve 114,000-dwt tankers, the continuation of a series of LNG-powered ships.



“However, only two ships are intended for Sovcomflot with ten tankers to be built for Rosneft,- emphasized Sergey Buyanov. Besides, there is plan to build tankers of 42,000 dwt, 51,000 dwt and 69,000 dwt – a total of 8 units, as well as 12 gas carriers with a capacity of 172,000 and 174,000 cbm.



Two freight/passenger ferries are to be built for a Vanino – Kholmsk line and two railway ferries for an Ust-Luga – Baaltiysk line.



Only two ships are to be built by foreign shipyards, 3 ships – in cooperation with foreign shipyards while domestic shipyards are to build 31 ships.



“That is an unprecedented experience with the process moving to the Russian Federation”, added the speaker.



95 ships of mixed sea/river navigation will include dry cargo carriers, combo ships and tankers. Only 7 ships of the total number are intended for transportation of liquid bulk cargo.



“That is also a change of the market situation and trends”, said Sergey Buyanov. The foreign shipyards are to build only 3 ships with 92 vessels to be built in Russia.



Among the 24 passenger ships there will be the Peotr Veliky of PV-300 design which is under construction at USC’s Lotos shipyard in the Astrakhan Region, USC management expects the construction to be completed in 2021.



In 2021, two Arctic class cruise ships will be built for shipping company Vodohod in Helsinki.



A freight/passenger ship of PV-22 design is to be built for Kamchatka.

Other passenger ships are hydrofoils.



“Thus, it can be concluded that domestic ship owners refocus on Russian shipbuilding. About 90 percent of sea-going ships are tankers and gas carriers. Container ships, refrigerated ships and some other vessels are still being ordered. There are also construction projects of social importance – ferries”, summarized the head of CNIIMF.