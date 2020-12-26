2020 December 26 16:07

ASCO's dry-cargo vessel “Garadagh” is back into operation

The overhaul of the dry-cargo vessel “Garadag”, belonging to the Transportation Fleet of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), has been completed, the company said in its release.

During the repair work carried out at the “Zigh” Ship Repair and Construction yard, the main and auxiliary engines of the vessel, mechanisms, pumps in the engine room, air compressors, refrigerators, separators were repaired.

Along with this, the pipes on the main deck and in the engine room were replaced, welding of the hull, automation and electrical installation were carried out. The underwater and surface parts of the vessel, the main deck, the upper part and the engine compartment, as well as the cargo warehouses along with the covers were cleaned and painted. The living and service premises of the vessel have been renovated and furnished.

After the repair, the vessel successfully passed water trials and was re-commissioned.

The length of the “Garadagh” vessel is 118.7 meters, width – 13.4 meters, deadweight – 3.100 tons.