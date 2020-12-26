2020 December 26 15:20

Search and rescue service of Karelia obtains new boat

Karelia’s search and rescue service has obtained new boat PK 1200 Sapphire, says the ad hoc regional committee.

The boat is intended for search and rescue as well as patrolling operations in the country’s internal waters including the waters of Karelia with its numerous rivers and lakes. The boat will be deployed for operation in the Onega lake and adjacent water bodies.

The boat can sail at a speed of 40 knots with a cruising range of 250 miles. Safe navigation is possible even with waves and can accommodate 10 passengers and two crew members.

The boat can operate both in day time and in night time with air temperature between –10°С and +35°С, water temperature between 0°С and +27°С. To ensure efficiency of search and rescue operations the boat is equipped with a thermal camera and external lights. To monitor weather conditions the boat is fitted with a meteorological station.