2020 December 26 14:57

Ivan Krunzenshtern icebreaker deployed for operation in Big Port Saint Petersburg

FSUE “Rosmorport” says its icebreaker Ivan Krunzenshtern began to work in the seaport Big Port Saint Petersburg. These are the first pilotage operations of the winter season 2020-2021.

Ivan Kruzenshtern was built on the Admiralteisky Shipyard in St. Petersburg. It is part of the fleet of the North-Western Basin Branch of FSUE "Rosmorport", operating in the waters of the Gulf of Finland. From July to September 2020, the dock repair of the icebreaker and the repair of the main vessel equipment and mechanisms were carried out at the Svetlovsky ship repair yard. According to the results of the repair works, the classification society FAI "Russian Maritime Register of Shipping" confirmed the status of validity of the vessel’s documents until September 3, 2025.

Previously, the icebreaker fleet of FSUE “Rosmorport” has already begun to provide pilotage services in the seaports of Arkhangelsk, Astrakhan, Olya, Rostov-on-Don, Azov, Taganrog, as well as in the water area of the Volga-Caspian Marine Shipping Canal and Saimaa Canal.

In 2020, FSUE “Rosmorport” began to carry out performing icebreaking operations through ice on December 7. The icebreaking group of FSUE “Rosmorport” is the largest icebreaking group in the world. The enterprise fleet includes 36 icebreakers and icebreaker tugs of various capacities in total which provide pilotage services in 15 freezing Russian seaports.