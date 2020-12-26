2020 December 26 14:12

Nevsky Shipyard contracted to build the 17050 design RV duo for VNIRO

Nevsky Shipbuilding & Ship Repair Yard (Nevsky Shipyard, NSSZ, part of USC) became the winner in an open bidding process for contract for two medium-tonnage research vessels of Project 17050. The tender was initiated by Moscow based Russian Federal Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography (VNIRO).



The tenders should be submitted in electronic form. The tendering process was declared invalid due to fact that only one bid was submitted by the deadline. The bids evaluation commission has decided on the basis of the Federal Law No44 (FZ) to conclude a contract with "Nevsky Shipyard", which offered the contract price of RUB 5,892,000,000.



The Research Vessels were designed to carry out complex fisheries and oceanographic studies. The RV's key particulars: LOA: 54 m; Breadth: 13.6 m; Max. speed - 14 knots. Capacity – 26 crew members and a team of scientists. The RVs will have onboard laboratories: of hydrobiology and hydrology, an analytical lab, and a fish processing plant.

The RVs delivery is scheduled for November 2022.

In an earlier interview with IAA PortNews, Piotr Savchuk, deputy head of Rosrybolovstvo has said that the federal fishery agency mulls building of at least three 120-meters-long RVs of seventh generation and five 70-meter RVs about 70 m long. The plans also included the construction of a pair of 40-meter research vessels.



Schliesselburg, Russia based Nevsky Shipyard (NSSZ) is one of the oldest enterprises of water transport in Russia’s North-West region, which has been building and repairing ships from 1952. Nevsky Shipyard’s production facilities are located on the left bank of the Neva River. The shipyard builds sea-going and inland vessels and performs repair and maintenance of any types. Its own shiplift enables Nevsky Shipyard to launch and lift for drydocking 150-m-long, 4,800-tonne ships.