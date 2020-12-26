2020 December 26 12:52

Yamal LNG obtains certification for new ISO 45001:2018

JSC Yamal LNG reports that its Integrated HSES Management System has successfully passed certification requirements for the new ISO 45001:2018 “Occupational health and safety management system” and proven compliance with ISO 14001:2015 “Environmental management systems”.

Based on the objective evidence collected during the audit between November 23 and November 27, 2020, British Standards Institution (BSI), an international certification authority, confirmed Yamal LNG’s IMS compliance with these international standards. The certificates are valid through to 24 June 2023.

JSC Yamal LNG is officially certified for ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001 since June 2014. In June 2017 Yamal LNG successfully passed certification audit for the new ISO 14001:2015. In July 2018 the scope of certification was expanded.