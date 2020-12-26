2020 December 26 12:10

RF Navy’s frigate Admiral Gorshkov returns to its permanent base after completing missions in the White Sea

The frigate of project 22350 Admiral of the Soviet Union Fleet Gorshkov has completed its planned combat training missions in the White Sea and has begun to move to the main base of the Northern Fleet - Severomorsk. The crew will welcome the new 2021 at home.

Its crew performed several successful test firing of the Zircon hypersonic missile.

The shooting was carried out from the White Sea at a sea target position located in the Barents Sea and at a coastal target located at the Chizha training ground in the Arkhangelsk region. As part of the tests, the high speed and other tactical and technical characteristics of the new weapon were fully confirmed.

The frigate Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov was built at the Severnaya Verf shipyard in St. Petersburg and entered the fleet in July 2018. Successfully completed the tasks of several exercises and circumnavigation.

Project 22350 frigates are multifunctional warships capable of effectively fighting surface, air and underwater adversaries, as well as striking land and coastal targets at a distance of over 1.5 thousand kilometers.